Infinite Aura LED Pendant Light by Schonbek - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (MFC200N-GD1S)

The Infinite Aura LED Pendant Light by Schonbek is a glamorous interpretation of the iconic chandelier. An external LED halo emits a flattering layer of light while an internal arrangement of precision-cut Crystals surrounds Mirror Glass to create a dazzling kaleidoscope, giving this piece the illusion of endless depth when illuminated. Lending more than just an ambient layer of light to surroundings, the Schonbek Infinite Control App allows the simple and slim Stainless-Steel silhouette of this pendant light to emit a subtle glimmer or bright radiant layer of light as it floats effortlessly in the home. Schonbek lighting is offered in four distinctive collections, all grounded in a sense of classicism and crafted with the greatest attention to quality and detail. Their styles â€“ American Traditional, American Romantic, American Rustic, and American Contemporary â€“ complement a range of architectural and interior designs. Most importantly, Schonbeks collections enhance the creation of spaces that express the unique spirit of those who call them home. Spaces for the celebration of lifes grandest occasions as well as its most cherished private moments. Shape: Drum. Color: Gold. Finish: Glimmer Gold