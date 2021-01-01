Buy Amscan® Infant Pillsbury Doughboy Costume at Michaels. com. Your little one will be the sweetest one around when they wear this Pillsbury Doughboy Infant Costume. Your little one will be the sweetest one around when they wear this Pillsbury Doughboy Infant Costume. This adorable costume features a velour jumpsuit with attached mittens and booties and matching white chef hat. The jumpsuit features an easy to use hook-and-loop closure, snaps around the legs, non-skid details on the foot covers, and elastic around the wrist and ankles for a secure fit. Details: White Available in multiple infant sizes Includes jumpsuit, hat and booties | Infant Pillsbury Doughboy Costume By Amscan in White | 12-24 mos | Michaels®