L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Foundation Light Beige

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Foundation: Lightweight and creamy, this full coverage foundation goes on smooth with a demi matte finish that lasts up to 24 hours, hiding imperfections for a smooth, clear complexion Air Light Matte Finish Liquid Foundation Makeup: For a matte finish that won't fall flat, apply with fingers, makeup sponge, or foundation brush, starting at the center of the face and blending toward the jaw and hairline The Makeup Foundation Of Your Look: From natural to full coverage, L’Oreal Paris face makeup has what you need for a smooth, even finish; Highlight to illuminate, use concealer to hide imperfections or use contouring makeup for enhanced, defined features Because You're Worth It: L'Oreal Paris Makeup helps you create the look you want with our full line of makeup including foundations, concealers, highlighter makeup, brow pencils, eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks and much more Perfect To Pair With: L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Lock Long wear Face Primer; Pro Matte Lock Primer smoothes skin to perfect your complexion and prime your face for a better makeup application