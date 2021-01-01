Ines Polypropylene Seafoam/Ivory Rug

Set a tasteful and textured foundation in any room with this geometric area rug. Crafted in Turkey from synthetic fibers, this design features a long 0.77" pile height for a shag look. Its blue and ivory hues bring a bit of color to your existing arrangement, while its traditional trellis motif provides a pop of pattern. Wherever you decide to place this base, we recommend you lay down a rug pad underneath first to help it stay put. Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'