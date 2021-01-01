Skullcandy Indy Wireless Bluetooth Stereo Headphones, Indigo Blue (S2SSW-M704)

Now you can have the truly wireless freedom you want in a look you can confidently rock. Indy lets you move seamlessly through your day with a secure fit and premium sound quality. The jump to truly wireless audio has never been easier. From quickly pairing to your phone, to 16 hours of battery life, to a pocket-sized portable charging case, Indy makes living life without wires the simple experience it's meant to be. With a sleek, truly wireless design, Indy keeps you connected to your music and content without the hassle of any wires whatsoever. No tangled cables. No awkward controls. No worries..Their 6mm drivers are tailored for comfort and render detailed powerful sound.Comfortable-wearing earbuds for all-day use.Includes ear gels (S, M, L), stability gels (L), Micro-USB charging cable, and charging case.Rechargeable battery for an efficient operation.Bluetooth connectivity for connecting external Bluetooth-enabled devices.With touch control you can change songs, adjust volume, and manage calls just by tapping your earbuds.IP55 sweat-, water-, and dust-resistant.Up to four hours of play time, 16 hours in charging case.Completely wireless, so you'll enjoy freedom of movement.2-year manufacturer limited warranty. Safety Data Sheet