skullcandy indy true wireless water-resistant in-ear headphones -mint (renewed)

Indys sound profile is tuned to deliver crisp highs and warm lows without distortion. Indy boasts an IP55 protection rating with sweat, water, and dust resistance so you can wear it confidently wherever you go. Touch the skull to control. You can activate your assistant, change songs, adjust volume, and manage calls just by tapping your earbuds. Only Skull candy headphones are custom-tuned to deliver Music you can feel. From the lyrics in your soul to the bass in your bones. Headphone Type: true wireless in-ear - connection Type: Bluetooth 5. 0 - impedance: 16 ohms 15% - driver diameter: 6mm - THD: less than 3% @1kHz - sound pressure level: 953dB - Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz - weight: 10. 5G (earbuds); 59. 5G (case)