TORCHSTAR Industry Style Pendant Light Fixture, Vintage Metal Factory Ceiling Hanging Light, Ceiling Light Lampshade, LED Light Bulb Included, Red

TORCHSTAR Industry Style Pendant Light Fixture, Vintage Metal Factory Ceiling Hanging Light, Ceiling Light Lampshade，LED Light Bulb Included, Dia 11 Inch, RedRed color metal finished vintage design hanging pendant light, bring a fun and vibrant look to your living environmentPerfect lighting fixture for living room, kitchens, dining room, caf, bistro etc. Compatible with different styles and types of light bulbs such as LED, incandescent, etcEasy, fuss-free installation with E27/26 base; mounting accessories and detailed instruction included in package. V-0 flame retardant rating to avoid fire hazard Edison style A19/ST19 COB LED light bulb included, 7W LED equivalent to 60W incandescent, brighter lighting output with 89% less energy consumption Lampshade: 11(D) x 3.2(W); Cord: 35(Length); Ceiling canopy: 5.4(D) x 3.1 (H)Note:The product warranty does not apply for the free bulbs included. Specifications:LampshadeSocket type: E27/E26Color: RedFlame retardant rating: V-0Max wattage: 60WApplication environment: dry locationsLED bulbWattage: 7WLuminous flux: 650lmBeam angle: 300Lifespan: 30,000 hoursCCT: 2700K soft whiteInput voltage: AC 110-120VBase: E26/E27CRI: >80Size: 2.36 x 4.29Warranty: 2 years