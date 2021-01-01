From zhejiang ningbo centennial electric appl

Industrial Tripod Floor Table Lamp Vintage Wood Cinema Searchlight Standing Lighting Fixtures Nautical Spotlight DecorationsNot Include E26 Bulbs.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Adjustable Height & Angle Design - Foldable Wood Table Lamp Stand Save Space with nice mood Retro Decor. Antique Vintage Lamp - Old Century Design Desk light to remeber good old times for Creat inspiration in Stuidos. In line Cord ON/Off Switch Design - 1.8 meter long wire operated foot switch, Easy to use and safe, adapt to a variety of angles of light needs. Industrial Style Studios Lamp - For Home Decor, Vintage collections, Coffeshops, Vintage Design Props, for your Living Room, Bathroom, Bar Natural Solid Wood Table Lamp - With retro look antique marine ship searchlight nautical floor Lamp Height from 65cm, convenient to install.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com