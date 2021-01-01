Industrial Style Wooden Swivel Barstool Slate Black - Benzara

This industrial style swivel bar stool is truly a masterpiece, creating an interesting and contemporary feel that will make your guest talking. Made with quality iron framework along with gray mango wood block seat and back, providing a comfortable sitting and durable usage. The swivel mechanism allows you to adjust the seat height that can easily be accessed according to a person's height. With a weight capacity of 250 pounds, it can easily be used in kitchen island, counter, or with one of our height bar tables. This stool is an ideal option for relaxed dining or an informal setting. Pattern: Solid.