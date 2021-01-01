JAM PAPER Industrial Size Bulk Wrapping Paper Rolls, Love Of Lettering, 1/2 Ream (834 Sq Ft) (165J98024417)

This long-lasting JAM Paper® Love of Lettering Industrial Size Bulk Wrapping Paper Roll offers a classy presentation for your Christmas gifts that recipients will love! There's no need to stick with the traditional red and green to make decorating for the holidays worthwhile. Instead, celebrate the occasion with a touch of modern flair, like this black-and-white striped wrap. It has dazzling gold lettering printed across the pattern that reads JOY, HOLIDAYS, JOLLY, HO HO HO, CELEBRATE, and more! Pair it with matching ribbon to complete the look. It features a smooth and durable texture, and measures an ample 834 square feet (417' x 24")! This roll is sold individually.Size: 834 sq ft |Color: Love of Lettering|Quantity: Sold Individually.This unique bulk wrapping paper is perfect for any and all gifting needs! From retail businesses that need their paper to last through the year, to those who want to keep giving for time to come!.Quantity: 1 Industrial Sized Roll, Sold Individually.Love Of Lettering Gift Wrap.This vibrant gift wrap is fashioned from smooth, high-quality paper that has a nice embossed texture finish!.Size: 834 Square Feet of Wrap (417' x 24").JAM Paper® Wrapping Paper is perfect for giving any gift a festive and beautiful appearance!