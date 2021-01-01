Industrial Retro Farmhouse Ceiling Light Fixture, 4-Light Rustic Flush Mount Ceiling Light, Industrial Wooden Close To Ceiling Lighting, Kitchen Light

The four-lamp recessed ceiling lamp uses a smooth black finish and wood, designed to add a touch of rustic elegance to your home decoration. It will become a beautiful accent of your home environment and bring rustic charm. 4 bulbs design, emit bright light. Geometric iron ribbons bring exquisite decorative effects, matched with black artificial marble veneer frames, fashionable industrial style matches any furniture. The cage design and bottom opening make it easy to replace the bulb, and the light is scattered from the outer frame to the surroundings.