Industrial Metal Pendant Light, Spherical Globe-Hanging Light Us Stock

Advertisement
Features:100% brand new and high qualityWide Application: Can be used in many occassions like bedroom, aisle, resturants etcEasy Installation: The light is easy to installPremium Material: The light is made of premium metal and durable ceiling base Safe Package: Every single light has thick box package to prevent the it from damaging Light Shade Diamter: 25cm Light Shade Height: 25cmMaterial: Metal Bulb Holder: E27 Light Source: LED bulb/Edison bulb Weight: 1700gPackage Content:1X Light Shade1 package of accessories,1 manual