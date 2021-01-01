From 17 stories
17 Stories Industrial Metal Pendant Light, Spherical Globe Hanging Light Full Of Design
Features: 100% brand new and high quality Wide Application: Can be used in many occassions like bedroom, aisle, resturants etc Easy Installation: The light is easy to install Premium Material: The light is made of premium metal and durable ceiling base Safe Package: Every single light has thick box package to prevent the it from damaging Light Shade Diamter: 25cm Light Shade Height: 25cm Material: Metal Bulb Holder: E27 Light Source: LED bulb/Edison bulb Weight: 1700gPackage Content: 1X Light Shade