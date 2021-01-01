Industrial Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Storage Compartment, Metal Frame, Lift Top Cocktail Table with Storage Space for Living Room，Smoky Gray/Golden

Description: This simple-designed bookshelf/flower stand is crafted of stable and sturdy material, can be used in office or room. It is easy to assemble and does not take up much space. The open structure of the bookshelf broadens your visual experience, and it is very beautiful and generous. Features: Ladder Design: The top of the ladder shelf is fixed into the wall with screws, ensuring maximum stability. And the ladder design gives you a sense of visual hierarchy to lead an abundant view layer to go into indoor. 5-Tier Shelves: Featuring 5-tier open shelves, this ladder bookshelf can maximize the vertical storage space while keeping your daily essentials and display decorations in order. And the 11.8” gap between each shelf ensures you to put tall stuff on that offer more options of display combinations. Versatile: The ladder bookshelf tall, modern wall mount bookcase or shelving great for narrow spaces.Metal frame bookshelf as open case display for decor, collectibles, or as bookshelves for extra storage. Sturdy & Stable: Crafted from high-strength MDF board and metal frame, our ladder storage shelf is durable enough for long-time serving time. Each tier holds up to 50lbs to accommodate your various of sundries. Easy to Assemble & Clean: You will never have trouble in installing such a simple bookcase, for detailed instruction and all accessories are included. It is very easy for you to maintain it. And just use a wet cloth to clean the water-proof shelf when it is dirty. Material: MDF, Metal Overall Dimensions: 23.6” L x 11.8” W x 70.8” H Product Weight: 28.66 LBS Package Dimensions: 27.55” L x 14.96” W x 5.11” H Package Weight: 31.3 LBS