Industrial Coffee Table, 2Nd Floor Cocktail Table, Metal Frame Living Room Sofa Table, Wooden Exterior Household Storage Accent Furniture, Easy To Ass

Durable material: the coffee tabletop is made of high-quality solid wood, with a waterproof surface that makes it easy to clean. The high-quality metal frame provides reliable and strong support for the table. Plenty of storage: you'll find a coffee table a great place to put your laptop. Can store snacks, plants, magazines, and the same large mesh shelf below provide enough space for all the needs in your living room High stability: the coffee table contains four adjustable legs to prevent scratching the floor. When the table is unstable, the table can be adjusted to enhance the stability of table. It is easy to operate and easy to set up Fashion design: the frosted black iron frame and modern mesh, the antique wood decorative coffee table becomes the focus, is the ideal choice for the family. To your satisfaction: before and after the purchase, we can always provide you with professional customer service. Our industrial-style coffee table is a great way to showcase your collectibles. Enjoy the life of this product now! This coffee table has two levels of storage, which provides ample storage space to keep things in order. Plain and simple style and your home decoration match, highlight your taste. Includes all tools, detailed instructions, and floor protection pads.