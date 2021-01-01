From outopee
Outopee Industrial 59 in. Brown Wood 4-Shelf Etagere Bookcase with Ladder Shelf
Advertisement
This 4-tier industrial ladder bookcase is a very good work, bringing urban charm to your home. This bookcase is made of MDF with iron frame and has four-layer wooden shelves, which provides ample space for displaying decorative ornaments, plants, books and magazines. The two-legged iron structure ensures that the entire structure can stand normally on uneven surfaces and can even protect the floor from scratches. Color: Brown.