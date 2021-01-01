Industrial 5-Lights Square/Rectangle Island Chandeliers With Matte Black

This unique island cage chandelier is made of antique brass and matte black stitched together, and the metal on the surface of the fixture is treated with a unique process, which is smooth and highly resistant to corrosion. The product shape is simple and cool, the purpose of the design is to let you find the beauty at any time once you turn on the lights. The chandelier’s farmhouse-inspired design is ideal for any dining room, foyer, great room, or kitchen in coastal, craftsman, farmhouse, rustic, urban industrial, and vintage electric interiors.