Qualfurn Industrial 35.4 in. Brown Round Coffee Table with Metal Frame

Add a touch of rustic charm that will help tie your space together with this round Coffee and Tea table. Classic in design, this circular coffee table features a planked hardwood surface in a natural wood grain that has been smoothed and lacquered to perfection. The vintage inspired worn surface features rich brown tones that beautifully compliment the steel base sealed in a black powder coated finish. Three thick support legs are reinforced with heavy duty screws and a triangular underside shelf for sound stability and storage, while the spacious table surface can tastefully display decor, magazines, and more.