Industrial 2 Inch x 20 Foot Grip Tape Strips Anti Slip Traction Grit Non Slip Best Non Skid Stair Treads High Traction Friction Abrasive Adhesive.

NO MORE PEELING OFF AFTER 2 DAYS - Our slip resistant tape is designed with a highly durable weatherproof triple layer adhesive which is imported from Japan to make sure your tape does not peel off after a few days of use. We guarantee 100% satisfaction and happiness, or you can use our 60 days money-back policy. PREVENTS SLIPPING - Non slip tape helps you take matters into your own hands when it comes to you and your family's safety. tape uses an 80-grit aluminum oxide traction pad which boosts foot traction with a subtle texture, giving you and your loved ones the most all-around protection without sacrificing comfort. PREMIUM QUALITY - Made with 80 grit aluminum oxide for the best traction and the perfect texture to make sure you and your surrounding are safe at all times! WATER RESISTANT PERFECT FOR ALL USES - Exceptionally strong tape is durable for indoor and outdoor uses as well as stairs, entryways, decks, ladders, concret