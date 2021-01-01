Evelyn&Zoe Industrial 1-Light Pendant in contemporary metal matte black and nickel with glass shade for, kitchen, dining room, living room, foyer

Industrial 1-Light Pendant in contemporary metal matte black and nickel with glass shade for, kitchen, dining room, living room, foyer:Compatible with smart light bulbs such as Philips Hue, LIFX, IOTTY, TP-Link, Texsens, Flux, Samsung SmartThings, Wizz, and C by GE. Bulb is not included.Uses an E26 base bulb with a max wattage of 60 watts. E26 is considered the standard, basic light bulb. And the lamp is compatible with energy efficient LED bulbs effectively putting out much more light per watt.Ideal use for a kitchen island pendant, decor pendant, foyer pendant, entryway pendant, kitchen pendant, dining room pendant, dining room table pendant, study pendantPremium materials have been used making this lamp: metal in the shade, steel in the frame and base, UL certified wiring components. And the finishes are hand done: the brass finish is a rich brushed brass finish, the blackened bronze finish is a deep dark brown that is nearly black to the eye, the polished nickel giving the pendant a sheen.Features versatile design, chic design inspired by mid-century modern designers, it can easily transform into a contemporary pendant, clean line pendant, mid-century modern pendant, modern design pendant, urban modern pendant, transitional pendant, modern farmhouse pendant, industrial pendant, minimalist pendant, Scandinavian pendant, traditional pendant, Hollywood Glam pendant, Coastal pendant, Hollywood Regency pendant, eclectic pendant, modern country pendant, Art Deco pendant, Asian Zen pendant, Feng Shui pendant, chic pendant.The height-adjustable cord allows this fixture to fit perfectly in your spaceThe shade is finished in matte black metalRated for one 60W incandescent bulb; 9W LED bulb, 13W fluorescent (CFL) bulb, or 9W self-ballasted LED bulb. E26-base bulb.Includes a 6 ft. cord.Clean with a soft, dry cloth; no harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaning materials.