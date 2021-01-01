Zojirushi Induction Heating Rice Cooker & Warmer, 5.5 cups (uncooked), Stainless Dark Gray, Made in Japan

Superior induction heating (IH) technology. This heating method occurs when a magnetic material is placed in a magnetic field. In a rice cooker, a system of coils in the base of the cooker creates the magnetic field. When the inner pan is placed in this field and the cooking cycle begins, the magnetic field instantly generates heat within the inner cooking pan to cook the rice. Because the heat is instant, Induction Heating also allows for fine-tuning and precise management of the cooking process. Micom provides even cooking by automatically judging the amount of rice being cooked, allowing it to select the ideal heat level to cook rice. The inner pan has a nonstick interior. The Automatic Keep Warm keeps cooked rice at the optimal serving temperature for up to 12 hours. The easy-to-read orange colored LCD control panel with clock has a delay timer with 2 memory settings. The stainless steel inner lid is detachable and washable. A melody sounds to alert when cooking begins, timer is set, or cooking as completed. It may be changed to beeps or silent mode. Menu Settings include Regular, Softer or Harder White Rice, Quick Cooking, Sushi Rice, Brown Rice, GABA Brown, Mixed Rice, Porridge, Sweet Rice and Jasmine. 5.5 cup (uncooked) capacity.