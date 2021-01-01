Chantal Induction 21 Steel 8 qt. Stainless Steel Stock Pot in Brushed Stainless Steel with Glass Lid

Made from strong Japanese steel, the construction and design of the Induction 21 Steel cookware line guarantee superior quality. Each piece has copper melted into the steel, which effortlessly conducts heat quickly and evenly. Titanium is also added for strength and durability to endure everyday cooking. To ensure healthy cooking, the steel is nickel free to prevent allergic reactions to nickel. The tempered-glass lid makes it easy to monitor cooking and the dripless pouring rim reduces spillage along the side of the body. The Stockpot is the perfect choice for large family-sized stews and sauces or boiling pasta. It features a wide flat bottom, straight sides to maximize capacity and two short helper handles provide ease in transfer. This is the best steel for magnetic induction and perfect for all cooktop.