IndoorOutdoor Home Security Camera 1080p PIR Dome Cam with Motion Sensor Infrared Night Vision Thermal Heat Sensing BNC Wired Add to DVR SWPRO1080MSD

Best Quality Guranteed. Add this camera to your DVR-4580V, DVR-4480V, DVR-4980 and DVR-5580 to cover blind spots Cutting edge Full HD cameras with 1080P video surveillance technology to deter thieves, safeguard loved ones, protect your property and cut the cost of crime Seeing is believing from this 1080P Full HD camera (2. 1 megapixels) with an 85 degree viewing angle to see high detail over a wider field of view Latest infrared cut filter and powerful LEDs producing night vision up to 100'/30M State-of-the-art PIR motion sensors designed for security applications and optimized to reliably detect people but also cars, large pets and other large heat-generating objects Perfect addition to 4575 and 4580 Series HD DVR security systems If you need extra surveillance. The PRO-1080MSD dome cameras are another example of security made smarter