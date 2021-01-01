From signature design by ashley furniture
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Indoor Table Lamps Blue/Clear - Blue Ombre Johanna Table Lamp - Set of Two
Advertisement
Blue Ombre Johanna Table Lamp - Set of Two. Send polished, relaxing vibes through your home spaces with the comfortable coastal shine of this pair of table lamps. Sea-blue tones combine with the shine of transparent glass for a tranquil oceanic feel. Includes two table lampsEach: 28'' H x 14'' diameterGlassRequires one 100W type A bulb or 23W CFL bulb each (not included)Imported