KidKraft Indoor Table Chair Sets Multi - Primary Five-Piece Nantucket Table & Chairs

Primary Five-Piece Nantucket Table & Chairs. Little ones will be all set to serve a pretend meal or put together their favorite puzzle with the help of this sturdy table and chairs set. Crafted from veneered wood with brightly colored seats for a few friends, it's just the right size for small fry. Includes table and four chairsTable: 23.7" W x 19.6" H x 23.7" DChair: 11.5'' W x 21.5" H x 11.5'' DSeat: 11" HWood / veneerAssembly requiredRecommended for ages 3 to 8 yearsImportedShipping Note: This item is shipping from Canada