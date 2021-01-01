KidKraft Indoor Table Chair Sets - Highlighter Five-Piece Table & Chair Set

Advertisement
Highlighter Five-Piece Table & Chair Set. First a snack, then craft time, then a puzzle, then a round of the family's favorite game. It's all happening at the kids' table! Constructed from durable materials and painted a blazing neon color, this high-quality set is the perfect place for little ones to enjoy imaginative play. Includes table, four chairs and assembly instructionsTable: 35.7'' W x 24'' H x 23.75'' DChair: 13'' W x 26.75'' H x 14.75'' DSeat: 13.5'' HWood compositeAssembly requiredRecommended for ages 5 to 8 yearsImported