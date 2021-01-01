Equip Indoor Stainless Steel Travel Hammock Hanging Kit, Weight Capacity 300 lb.

Hammock all year round indoors with the Equip Indoor Hanging Kit. This indoor hammock hanging kit sets up fast and allows you to hammock in the comfort of your own home. Constructed of stainless steel these lightweight wall mounts make it easy to take your hammock experience indoors. This indoor hammock kit allows you to hang any hammock and can support up to 300 lb. This Kit includes 2 wall mounts, and 8 screws making it easy to set up. This kit is designed to work on parallel walls with modern (2x4) wall studs. Product includes directions to make set up a breeze. Take your next hammocking adventure indoors. Equip yourself, Equip life! *Hammock and straps not included.