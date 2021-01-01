Cover Bonanza Indoor Recliner Slipcover, 23 x 21 x 35 inch, Red/Brown

Cover Bonanza gives you quality outdoor protection at affordable prices. We’ve applied our knowledge on what makes a secure patio cover to bring you a brand-new line of stylish, durable slipcovers. Our collection of slipcovers come in variety of options, including recliners, sofas, and more. They are sturdy and are ideal for resisting dirt and unforeseen spills. Not only do our water-resistant slipcovers excel at defending your furniture from regular wear and tear, but we have also incorporated elegant two-toned colors to each slipcover. Enhancing and versatile for any space, these slipcovers provide charm and protection to your indoor or outdoor living areas. Explore all the outdoor possibilities with Cover Bonanza. Our original line of outdoor covers range from preserving your outdoor equipment like air conditioners, ATVs, and lawnmowers, to maintaining your living spaces including patio chairs, fire pit, and your entire outdoor dining set. Shop from home and save big with Cover Bonanza.