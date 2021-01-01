Indoor Security Camera WiFi Baby Monitor Smart Motion Detection TwoWay Talk 40ft Night Vision 24GHz WiFi Supports MicroSD Card up to 256GB

Full HD 1080p Video and 40ft Super Night Vision Enjoy industry leading video clarity and super night vision up to 40ft. C1C will automatically switch to night vision mode when the lights go out so that you never miss a beat. Smart Motion Detection Zones & Notifications Draw specific zones within your cameras field of view where you would like to detect activity. When activity is detected, you will receive a notification in real-time. Full Duplex Two-Way Audio Communication made easy. Simply tap the microphone function in the app to activate simultaneous audio transmission to listen and speak as if you are in the same room. Setup Anywhere The compact size of the C1C blends in very well to any home decor. A magnet is also built-in to the base and can be easily mount to a metallic surface. A metal plate is also included. Subscription Free Video Storage Every WIFI Security Camera comes with a MicroSD Card Slot included. We also offer a selection of WIFI NVRs t