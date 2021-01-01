Indoor Security Camera 5MP Super HD Plugin WiFi Camera with Pan Tilt Zoom Motion Alerts Ideal for Baby Monitor Pet CameraHome Security Dual Band.

Catch a glimpse of your house in Super HD videos in the resolution of 2560x1920 (5 megapixels). E1 Zoom is also doing well at night, with 10pcs IR LEDs to cover as long as 40ft in low-light conditions. This PTZ WiFi camera can rotates 355 horizontally and 50 vertically with a 3x Optical zoom, making it easier for you to monitor every corner of your room. The camera supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band WiFi. The 2T2R MIMO antennas ensure a strong signal for reliable network performance. Support Alexa/Google Assistant. Control your cameras hands-Free with your voice. 24/7 monitoring when connected with NVR. Save motion clips to a micro SD card (up to 64GB) and Cloud (Micro SD Card and NVR isn't included). 12 Users can live view the camera simultaneously. It sends push notifications or email alerts with motion photos or clips to your devices when motion is detected. You can remotely see live-streaming via free software on iOS or Android phones, Windows P