Natural Brand Indoor Rugs SPOTTED - White Spot Icelandic Sheepskin Rug

White Spot Icelandic Sheepskin Rug. You'll never want to stop touching this ultrathick and plush Icelandic sheepskin rug that lends toe-scrunching warmth and softness to your bare floor. Note: This item features natural sheepskin. Actual colors and shades may be different than shown. Shedding is common with new rugs and will diminish over time.2.5'' thickGenuine dyed sheepskin (Iceland)Spot cleanImportedShipping note: This item is shipping from Canada. Allow extra time for its journey to you.