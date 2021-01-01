From safavieh rugs
SAFAVIEH Rugs Indoor Rugs Creme - Creme Clark Grid Rug Pad
Creme Clark Grid Rug Pad. Grid Pad is made from a polyester fabric coated with a high-grade vinyl compound that allows maximum air circulation through an open weave construction for easy vacuuming. It helps keep tapestries and rugs safe from accidental slipping as well and can also be easily cleaned by hand-washing in a mild detergent, rinsed, and laid flat to dry.0.13'' thickPower-loomed79% PVC / 21% polyesterRecommended when placing area rugs on all hard surface flooringnonslip material holds rugs in placeVentilated to promote air circulationMaterial: PVC coated polyester textileFire-retardant