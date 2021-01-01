From unique loom
Unique Loom Indoor Round Trellis Vintage Area Rugs Navy Blue/White, 5' 0 x 5' 0 Round
Advertisement
Navy Blue/5' 0 x 5' 0 RoundPolypropyleneMachine-MadeArea RugTurkeyFamily Room, Home Office, Kitchen, Dining Room, Kids' Room, Bedroom2 InchesCare Instructions: Vacuum regularly and spot cleanIndoorTo remove any creases, flip rug upside down and roll in both directions, exerting pressure. Your rug will lie flat within a few days. Images and rug dimensions are as accurate as possible. Dimensions and colors may vary slightly.