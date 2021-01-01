Bliss Rugs Indoor/Outdoor Round Striped Distressed Contemporary Area Rug

This sophisticated distressed stripe contemporary area rug has the look of handmade. Jewel tone colors and subtle canvas backdrop evoke a painterly quality that will add an artisan touch to every style of decor. Durable construction for lasting quality. Vacuum on high pile setting to remove debris taking care to avoid fraying the edges. Rotate periodically to extend the life of your investment. Spot clean with mild detergent and water when necessary. Spot clean with mild detergent and water when necessary. Bliss Rugs Ava Contemporary Area Rug.