From gigantech
Indoor/Outdoor Home Security Camera, 1080p PIR Bullet Cam with Motion Sensor Spotlight, Infrared Night Vision, Thermal Heat Sensing, BNC Wired Add.
Best Quality Guranteed. Add this camera to your DVR-4580V, DVR-4480V, DVR-4980 and DVR-5580 to cover blind spots Capture essential evidence, such as faces, license plates, packages & More with crystal clear 1080P full HD resolution Sensor Warning Light lets you see color at night up to 32ft/10M, activated by heat or via the app, while infrared night vision lets you see in Black & white up to 100ft/30M s True Detect heat & motion-sensing technology turns on the sensor light & reliably captures & records activity, with reliable push notifications & fewer false triggers Cut the cost of crime & see whats happening with this sleek bullet-style camera