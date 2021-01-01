From red barrel studio
Indoor/Outdoor Door Mat
Advertisement
This fly fishing-inspired mat, with its bright colors and playful novelty designs, will delight outdoors and sports lovers everywhere. The Flies mat is sure to liven up any indoor or outdoor space. Hand-hooked of weather-resistant fiber, this collection is a blend of comfort, softness, and durability. Frontporch is remarkably easy to clean and treated for added fade resistance. Limiting exposure to rain, moisture, and direct sun will prolong mat life. Mat Size: 20" W x 30" L