From unique loom
Unique Loom Indoor/Outdoor Border Contemporary Area Rug, Beige/Brown, 84" x 120"
Advertisement
Beige/7' 0 x 10' 0PolypropyleneMachine-MadeArea RugTurkeyFamily Room; Home Office; Kitchen; Dining Room; Kids' Room; Bedroom; Porch; Patio; Sunroom0.16 InchesCare Instructions: Vacuum regularly and spot cleanIndoor/OutdoorTo remove any creases, flip rug upside down and roll in both directions, exerting pressure. Your rug will lie flat within a few days. Images and rug dimensions are as accurate as possible. Dimensions and colors may vary slightly.