From unique loom

Unique Loom Indoor/Outdoor Border Contemporary Area Rug, Beige/Brown, 84" x 120"

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Beige/7' 0 x 10' 0PolypropyleneMachine-MadeArea RugTurkeyFamily Room; Home Office; Kitchen; Dining Room; Kids' Room; Bedroom; Porch; Patio; Sunroom0.16 InchesCare Instructions: Vacuum regularly and spot cleanIndoor/OutdoorTo remove any creases, flip rug upside down and roll in both directions, exerting pressure. Your rug will lie flat within a few days. Images and rug dimensions are as accurate as possible. Dimensions and colors may vary slightly.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com