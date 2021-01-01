AmeriHome Indoor/Outdoor 30 inch Metal Bar Stool Set - 4 Piece

The AmeriHome Indoor/Outoor 30 inch Metal Bar Stools are stylish enough for the kitchen, loft, and retail space, but are also durable, and rust resistant for use on the patio and in the garage. Available in assorted hues match any style and décor. With a matte weather resistant zinc finish, these stools can be used by the pool, at the patio bar, or even as a plant stand on the porch. Ideal for small spaces, the bars stools easily and neatly stack together, making them easy to stash out of the way for storage, making them a great option for small apartment balconies. Each Metal Bar Stool has a brace under the seat that provides additional support and stability. No-mar rubber feet keep them from sliding and scratching hardwood floors and deck boards. A handle in the seat makes the stools easy to pick up and move. Lightweight and sturdy, each stool weighs only 8.5 lbs., but is strong enough to hold up to 330 lbs.