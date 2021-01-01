From world rug gallery
World Rug Gallery Blue Indoor Floral/Botanical Mid-century Modern Stair Tread Rug | 70050BLUE4PK
Advertisement
Enrich your stairs with these stunning, yet practical and decorative, stair treads. The Moroccan trellis design adds interest and style to every step. The rubber backing provides additional safety for climbing kids and pets. At 26 inches x 8.6 inches, these machine washable treads are ideally sized for the majority of stairs. World Rug Gallery Blue Indoor Floral/Botanical Mid-century Modern Stair Tread Rug | 70050BLUE4PK