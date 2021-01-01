From river of goods
River of Goods Indoor Ceiling Fans Black - Black Geometric 4-Blade LED Double-Lit Ceiling Fan with Remote
Advertisement
Black Geometric 4-Blade LED Double-Lit Ceiling Fan with Remote. Fill your personal space with warm light illuminating from this ceiling fan boasting an eye-catching cover. Reversible blades help circulate heat and cool air, and a remote allows you to conveniently change the speed. Includes LED panel, down rod, reversible blades, reversible motor and remote52'' W x 14.25'' H x 52'' DMetal / wood / glassProfessional installation recommendedImported