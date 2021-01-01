Simple Deluxe Indoor Ceiling Fan，44-inch Ceiling Fan with Integrated Light Kit and Remote Control, 3 Reversible Blades, Wood Color

Quiet and Reversible Motor: The illuminated ceiling fan has a 6-speed reversible motor, and the low-noise motor provides natural movement without noise. Can run in the reverse direction in winter to help rotate the warm air in the room LED Integrated Light: Our illuminated ceiling fan chooses an integrated LED light kit with 1500 lumens, 15w, 3000k warm white light, which is very suitable for any room in the home Timing Remote Control: The remote control of the ceiling fan integrates light on and wind speed adjustment in one multi-mode selection, which can be completed with one button. You can choose 1 hour, 2 hours and 4 hours to shut down the timer. Power Saving and Money Saving: 15w power ceiling fans with lights are more power-saving than multi-kilowatt air conditioners, and at the same time provide you with fast air. Modern Design: Matte black metal motor shell and ceiling fan with walnut grain wood blades, beautiful and generous, add style to your bedroom or living room