DecMode Indoor Grey Canvas Industrial Wall Art

Industrial style materials: This 3D wall art is made from aluminum over canvas with wood backing and housed in a soft matte black frame made from Chinese fir woodNatural, muted-toned industrial decor: The aluminum is very reflective with a lot of depth in the large brushstrokes of the leaves; muted tones of browns, grays, and soft whites with subtle pops of soft green and Himalayan pinkEasy to hang wall art: This canvas painting is easy to hang by the sawtooth metal hardware at the top back of the frame; this wall decor piece measures 39.5” x 39.5” x 1.5” and weighs 5 lbs.