Indoor Cam, Compact Plug-In HD security camera with two-way talk, Works with Alexa - White

Compact plug-in indoor camera that lets you see, hear and speak to people and pets from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device. Watch over your entire home by connecting one or multiple Indoor Cams to all your devices in the app. With a Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos. With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the app. Easily setup your Indoor Cam by plugging into a standard outlet and connecting to Wi-Fi. Place on a flat surface or mount to a wall with the versatile mounting bracket. For added peace of mind, pair with Alexa to help you keep an eye on your home.