Indoor Bowl Fountain With LED Light

Crafted from sturdy polyresin and fiberglass, this item offers the beauty of realistic features and incredible durability. Polyresin and fiberglass are valued for their ability to be shaped, molded and detailed to look like natural materials such as stone. This 4-Tier realistic stone waterfall fountain is the perfect alternative decor which can be placed in any indoor space. Water cascades from the top tier to the lower tiers which causes euphonic sound can make you feel relaxation after busy work in the evening. The glamorous LED lights add peaceful ambiance to your indoor setting.