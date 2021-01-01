Nearly Natural Indoor 4.5-Ft. Triple Cycas Artificial Plant in Slate Planter

The feather-like green fronds of this cycas artificial plant lay on top of one another, giving this piece a full and dramatic look. At height of 4.5 feet, this beautiful ornament comes in a slate finished planter. With its intense green coloring, it'll make a good focal point in any part of your home. You can position it up against a blank white wall or next to a mahogany end table or dresser to accent these spaces.