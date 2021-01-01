Nearly Natural Indoor 21 Garden Croton Artificial Plant (Set of 4)

The leaves on this garden croton artificial plant are colored in dark green with a small amount of orange and yellow. With its various hues, this ornament will fit right in with the rest of your autumn-themed decor. You can also place this set of 6 in a vase and position it in your bathroom, dining, and living room. Or, place it at the end of a kitchen bar alongside your essential bowls and teapot set for nice, natural touch.