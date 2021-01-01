Furinno Indo 24 in. Espresso Particle Board Swivel Entertainment Center Fits TVs Up to 23 in. with Open Storage, Brown

Furinno is a modern and sleek swivel shelf with ample storage space. Designed to meet the demand of low cost, durability and stability; the swivel shelf made of E1 board can hold up to approximately 77 lbs. or a TV maximum of 23 in. A 360° full rotation provide perfect viewing angle. The espresso finish and modern look of the swivel board make it the perfect decorative and functional shelf to organize your home. It fits in space and needs, fits on your budget. A simple attitude towards lifestyle is reflected directly on the design of Furinno Furniture, creating a trend of simply nature. Care instructions: wipe clean with clean damped cloth. Pictures are for illustration purposes only. All decor items are not included in this offer.