Momeni Indio Sierra Geometric Modern Area Rugs, Gray

Southwestern-style influences within this handmade area rug collection makes interior floors instantly feel like home. Artful detailing throughout each floorcovering honor's the legacy of tribal handicrafts using a distinctive combination of cut and looped wool fibers to define each exotic geometric pattern. Repeating diamond shapes, stripes, triangles and pyramids get a burst of boho chic in shades of pastel pink, sky blue, gray and gold with shaggy accents that emphasize the high-low profile and textural variation underfoot. A signature addition to the Novogratz by Momeni collection, each rug reflects the brands commitment to creating boutique-worthy home accents with an eclectic attitude that's accessible for everyday living.