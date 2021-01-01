Amalgamated Textiles Indigo Floral Linen Grommet Room Darkening Curtain - 54 in. W x 63 in. L (Set of 2), Blue

The Branches collection offers a stylish linen blend curtain panel with a natural branches printed pattern that will grace any decor. This nature friendly design combined with the rich warm and textured look of linen will complete your room setting. The Branches drapery is constructed with gorgeous, matte silver grommets and can be hung on your favorite curtain rod up to 1 5/8" diameter, adding yet another touch to the richness and luxury of your decor. These window curtain panels will drape beautifully from any window that could use that perfect, finishing touch. Our curtain panels are perfect for any living room, bedroom, family room, dining room, bathroom and office. Our stylish designs will suit any window space. Color: Indigo.