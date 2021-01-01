Colordrift Indigo Floral Grommet Room Darkening Curtain - 52 in. W x 84 in. L, Blue

Bring style and function to any room in your home with this Amelie floral Room darkening curtain panel. This elegant curtain features a contemporary floral design that will enhance any decor in any room, while reducing outside light and saving energy. This classic window panel also adds privacy, making it ideal for the bedroom, media room, living room and more. This curtain offers the added benefit of having grommets and is machine washable for easy care. Color: Indigo.